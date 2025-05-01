Alphabet: On Track To Retest $200s By Year End
Summary
- Alphabet is the cheapest of the Mag 7 by pretty much every valuation metric, except P/S, where it's trailing behind Amazon.
- I believe AI Overviews and the upcoming AI Mode are strong growth drivers for ad revenue without (this is key) disrupting Google's core search business.
- Waymo's autonomous ride-hailing business is way ahead of its competitors, achieving 250,000 rides/week and expanding operations in both the US and now abroad (Japan).
- I expect shares to retest all-time highs, as I believe the selloff was unjustified due to Google's minimal exposure to tariffs. The AI narrative is mostly intact.
- I reiterate my strong buy rating. That said, I'd keep an eye out for the fat tail risks mentioned in this article and for Google's high correlation with the S&P500.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.