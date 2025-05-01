The team at Infrastructure Capital Advisors tracks the Global Monetary Base, defined as currency in circulation plus bank reserves, as an indicator of current and future interest rates. This article provides data and insights through March 2025 with data released
Global Monetary Base - Update Through March 2025 And 2025 Forecast
Summary
- Global Monetary Base grew by 0.5% MoM but has fallen by $580 billion or 2.3% over the last twelve months.
- We expect the GMB will stabilize over the next quarter and start growing in 2025.
- If the GMB remains flat through 2025, we expect interest rates to stabilize and decline as central banks cut rates in response to slow or negative growth.
