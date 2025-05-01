Macroeconomic shocks put even the purest stock-pickers on something like wartime footing. Each major sell-off comes in a unique package. Each requires the investor to decipher what is different and what is the same about this time. And each forces the investor to
Questions Going Into Tripadvisor's Q1 Earnings
Summary
- Tripadvisor's long-term story looks appealing, even as its Q4 earnings disappointed investors hoping for a quicker exit.
- Its recently closed merger with Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings also clears the way for takeover interest.
- The pending recession in the U.S. travel industry may hit the company's prospects and disrupt both that long-term story and any new offers from coming in.
- Next week's earnings is our first chance to get answers from the company about how much the ground has shifted for the travel business.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRIP, BKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.