The first three months of 2025 comprised a quarter to forget for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF). On March 13 and March 17, the company was on the losing end of two separate lawsuits. In the first judgment, Stifel
Down But Not Out, Stifel Emerges From Rocky First Quarter
Summary
- Stifel Financial faced multiple legal setbacks in Q1 2025, leading to a 20% stock drop and missed earnings expectations due to legal charges.
- In Q1 2025, the company recorded record net revenues of $1.255 billion and an all-time high in quarterly revenue from its asset management division.
- Stifel Financial is making notable advances in technology and preparing for future market demands for wealth management talent.
- Risks include market dependency, ongoing legal issues, and potential management turnover as key executives near retirement.
- I give Stifel Financial a buy rating based on its financial performance and the belief that the overall market is poised to bounce back in the latter part of this year.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.