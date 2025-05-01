Trane Technologies Q1: Strong Pricing Power Offsetting Tariff Impact
Summary
- I reiterate a ‘Strong Buy’ rating on Trane Technologies, highlighting its strong growth in North America and robust margin improvements, with a fair value of $420 per share.
- Trane posted 11% organic revenue growth and 4% booking growth in Q1, driven by volume growth, productivity improvements, and price realizations.
- The company’s pricing power and strategic surcharges are expected to offset tariff costs, supporting continued growth in both commercial and residential HVAC markets.
- Trane is guiding for 7%-8% organic revenue growth and 13%-15% adjusted EPS growth for FY25, with strong pricing power to navigate economic uncertainties.
