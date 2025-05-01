Trane Technologies Q1: Strong Pricing Power Offsetting Tariff Impact

  • I reiterate a ‘Strong Buy’ rating on Trane Technologies, highlighting its strong growth in North America and robust margin improvements, with a fair value of $420 per share.
  • Trane posted 11% organic revenue growth and 4% booking growth in Q1, driven by volume growth, productivity improvements, and price realizations.
  • The company’s pricing power and strategic surcharges are expected to offset tariff costs, supporting continued growth in both commercial and residential HVAC markets.
  • Trane is guiding for 7%-8% organic revenue growth and 13%-15% adjusted EPS growth for FY25, with strong pricing power to navigate economic uncertainties.

I reiterated a ‘Strong Buy’ rating on Trane Technologies (TT) in October 2024, highlighting its strong growth in the North American market. Despite the economic uncertainties, Trane delivered a strong quarterly result with strong margin improvement. I reiterate a ‘Strong

More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

