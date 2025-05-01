Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is at a breakout point. After trading within a consolidation channel for all of the past one year, ZS is now testing the resistance levels for breaking out. Whether Zscaler will be
Strong Breakout Potential In Zscaler
Summary
- Zscaler is at a breakout point, poised to benefit from the growing Zero Trust and SASE markets, with strong financials and high client stickiness.
- Q2 2025 earnings show 23% YoY revenue growth, 77% gross margins, and a 115% Net Retention Rate, indicating operational scalability and profitability potential.
- Despite rich valuations, Zscaler's leadership position and high margins justify the investment, with risks from competition and macro headwinds being manageable.
- The recommendation is a "Buy" for a 1-2 year horizon, anticipating Zscaler's move to positive operating margins without sacrificing revenue growth.
