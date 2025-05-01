Microsoft (MSFT) reported earnings after the bell on April 30th in a highly influential report for the AI trade. Microsoft's results contain perhaps the strongest signal for the longevity of the AI bull market due to their
Microsoft: Q3 Earnings, Recession-Resistant Relative To Mag 7 Peers
Summary
- Microsoft's strong earnings report highlights its resilience amid global trade tensions and its robust AI-driven growth, positioning it as a top investment opportunity compared to Mag 7 peers.
- Despite rumors of an AI capex slowdown, Microsoft's long-term compute demand and mission-critical enterprise software ensure continued growth and stability.
- Microsoft is shielded from tariff impacts affecting other Mag 7 peers, making it a safer investment with a compelling growth/valuation profile.
- I'm upgrading Microsoft to 'Strong Buy' due to its recession-resistance, prudent expense management, and its premium dividend yield among Mag 7 peers.
