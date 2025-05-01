Today, we will take a look at American Airlines (AAL), and understand why I rate them as a sell. The company has seen a decent recovery since Covid-19, with its RPM (Revenue Passenger Miles) growing
American Airlines: Too Much Debt, Low Growth, And Long-Term Overvaluation
Summary
- I rate American Airlines as a sell due to its long-term underperformance, high debt levels, and stagnated growth despite recent revenue recovery.
- The company's profitability remains low and unpredictable, with net income affected by high inflation, rising labor, and maintenance costs.
- AAL's long-term valuation is overestimated, with the intrinsic value from the DCF model much lower than the current price.
- The lack of a dividend and the necessity to use FFCF to pay off debt further diminish the stock's attractiveness for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.