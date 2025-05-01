Tesla: Why The Recent Spike In Stock Won't Hold? (Rating Downgrade)

(14min)

Summary

  • Tesla's automotive revenue declined due to production issues and soft demand, due to rising competition and a deteriorating brand image, particularly outside the U.S.
  • Despite strong growth in the energy storage segment, it only contributes 17% to revenue, insufficient to offset the automotive segment's struggles.
  • The recent stock surge is sentiment-driven, following Elon Musk's announcement to return to Tesla, but the company's expensive valuation and weak growth prospects make it unsustainable.
  • Downgrading TSLA to "SELL" due to continued underperformance in the automotive segment, expensive valuation, and uncertainty around long-term AI initiatives.

Social and media issue.

Coompia77

The Thesis

As the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. (TSLA) entered 2025, it experienced another quarter with a sharp decline in its automotive revenue due to lower production and a soft demand environment across all regions. Although the

