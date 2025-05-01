Super Micro Computer: Old Servers, New Cycle Ahead
Summary
- The slow transition away from AI server racks integrating the older Hopper GPUs to the new Blackwell series is weighing on both the top and the bottom line of FQ3.
- That said, I'm projecting a rebound in FQ1 2026, fueled by Blackwell and AMD’s upcoming MI350 series. The Street is also optimistic on this timeframe.
- At the moment, low factory utilization rates and high R&D costs are impacting profitability, with no immediate improvement expected in gross margins.
- I rate SMCI as a hold, due to high valuation compared to peers and potential for another sell-off if future guidance (particularly the $40 billion for FY 2026) is adjusted.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.