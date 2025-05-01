wildpixel

Biggest stock movers Thursday: MSFT, META, and more. (00:24) Tesla (TSLA) board chair dismisses report of new CEO search. (01:53) Startup backed by OpenAI’s Sam Altman rolls out biometric ID tech in six U.S. cities. (03:00)

This is an abridged transcript.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +7% premarket. Shares rallied after the company posted strong FQ3 results, highlighted by Azure revenue growth of 33%, topping market expectations of 31%, and a 20% Y/Y rise in Microsoft Cloud. The company forecasted sustained strength in its cloud and AI businesses through Q4 and into fiscal 2026.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) +5% Shares advanced after the company reported a robust Q1 beat, with revenue rising 16% Y/Y, profits surging 35%, and operating margin expanding to 41% from 38% a year earlier. CEO Mark Zuckerberg cited strong business momentum and AI advancements, highlighting nearly 1B monthly actives for Meta AI. Daily active people on the Family of Apps climbed 6% to 3.43B, beating expectations. Ad impressions rose 5% Y/Y, while the average price per ad increased 10%.

If you were on Seeking Alpha less than 12 hours ago you saw an article that said Tesla's board reportedly started the CEO search process before Elon Musk pulled back from DOGE. Well as you wake this morning, that news is being refuted by Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) board chair Robyn Denholm.

The Wall Street Journal reported that board members had reached out to several executive search firms about a month ago to begin the formal process to find a new CEO.

Denholm, however, called the news “absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published).”

“The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk and the Board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead,” she said in a quote posted by Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) official account on X.

Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives said after the board statement: "We believe this was a warning shot from the Board given DOGE issues but Musk read the room and chose Tesla on conf call last week. We see Musk as CEO of Tesla for at least another 5 years."

Tools for Humanity, the startup co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is preparing to deploy thousands of its eyeball-scanning Orb devices across the U.S., signaling a significant expansion of its identity verification services.

Beginning this week, residents in six U.S. cities—including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta—will have the opportunity to scan their eyes using a spherical Orb device at select locations run by Tools for Humanity’s Worldcoin project and its partners, the company announced late Wednesday.

Tools for Humanity leads the World project, which aims to create a global identity system through scanning people's irises in exchange for cryptocurrency and a digital ID.

The venture also announced partnerships with Visa (V) and online dating giant Match Group (MTCH).

Catalyst watch:

Li Auto (LI), Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF), and ZEEKR Intelligent (ZK) will be on watch with monthly deliveries reports due.

The Macau gross gaming revenue report for April is also expected to be a potential share price mover for Melco Resorts (MLCO), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and MGM Resorts International (MGM).

Analysts have also circled the National Instant Criminal Background Check System firearm checks report as a potential share price mover for Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR).

Another intriguing release will be the Class 8 truck orders update from ACT. PACCAR (PCAR), Allison Transmission (ALSN), Cummins (CMI), Wabash National (WNC), Meritor (MTOR), Eaton (ETN), Daimler (DDAIF), Volvo Group (VOLVY) and Navistar (OTCPK:VLKAF) have seen share price moves in the past in reaction to the update and forecast.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 2.5% at $56/barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.5% at $95,000. Gold is down 1.6% at $3,218.

Major markets in Europe are closed today for Labor Day including Germany and France. And most major Asian stock markets were closed today including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, and others. Those markets observed the Labor Day holiday as well.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) +4% — Shares climbed after the e-commerce giant announced a $4B+ investment to expand its rural delivery network across small-town America, aiming to boost speed and reach. Amazon is due to report earnings today after the closing bell.

