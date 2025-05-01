The US government has launched a review of the critical minerals sector, utilizing the Section 232 “national security” mechanism under the 1962 Trade Expansion Act. The action follows the invocation of the Defense Production Act by the Trump administration with regard to
Materials Supply Chains Face Critical Mass Of Import Reviews And Export Restrictions
Summary
- The US government has launched a review of the critical minerals sector, utilizing the Section 232 “national security” mechanism under the 1962 Trade Expansion Act.
- The timing of the new action is synchronous with the launch of reviews of electronics and pharmaceuticals and comes amid reports that mainland China has terminated exports of rare earths in the wake of new export control rules.
- South Africa is also a major supplier of iridium/ruthenium and rhodium, where relations have been complicated by issues linked to South Africa’s expropriation legislation, showing the complications for supply chains stemming from conflicting geopolitical objectives.
