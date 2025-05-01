Meta Is Recession-Proof: Maintaining Buy Post-Earnings

The Techie
1.44K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Meta reported a homerun kind of quarter on Wednesday, reversing concerns over ad impact from tariff triggered by Snap.
  • Despite market fears, Meta's ad spend resilience, limited Chinese exposure, and market leadership favorably position it against competitors like Snapchat and Pinterest.
  • Meta's AI-driven ad innovations, including the new Generative Ads Recommendation Model, enhance ad conversion rates and efficiency, bolstering its competitive edge.
  • Trading at $545 per share, Meta shows strong bullish reversal signals.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Meta stock and why I think there is more upside ahead.

Hand print on night window

Andrey Rykov/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis Post-Earnings:

Meta (NASDAQ:META) has beaten analysts’ expectations for revenue and EPS for seven consecutive quarters (yes, seven). And it did it again on Wednesday after the company reported 1Q25. Revenue came in at $42.31 billion

This article was written by

The Techie
1.44K Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News