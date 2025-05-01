It must have been a busy shareholder meeting. Last week, the bank announced approval of the proposal to reorganize the corporate structure, after receiving regulatory non-objection. Therefore, it looks like it is just a matter of time, and we
Bancolombia: Reorganization May Lead To Re-Rating
Summary
- Bancolombia's reorganization into Grupo Cibest will unlock value, allowing share buybacks and greater operational transparency, benefiting investors.
- It will also add strategic flexibility to Central American bank stakes and allow for a sum-of-the-parts approach to valuing Grupo Cibest as a holding company.
- Bancolombia's digital platform Nequi shows significant growth potential, with +20 million customers, indicating undervalued assets within CIB's current market cap.
- The reorganization mitigates regulatory constraints and improves capital allocation, positioning Grupo Cibest for a potential 50% upside in valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.