Eagle Point Credit Vs. Oxford Lane Capital: Which 21%+ Yielding Fund Is The Better Buy?
Summary
- ECC and OXLC invest shareholder capital into CLO equity, offering high yields with an elevated risk profile. Which is the better option for your portfolio?
- Both funds have high fees and declining NII, but ECC's distributions are better covered, making it a potentially safer bet.
- Not only that, but ECC's price returns show less NAV decay over time, which is likely a result of the fund's more concentrated approach.
- For both principal protection and payout coverage, we prefer ECC.
