The first 100 days of President Trump’s second term were not what the US equity bulls hoped for. The S&P 500 dropped 7.3% from January 20 to April 29, and losses were worst among domestic small caps, as well as the Mag
KCE: Capital Market Stocks Washed Out, Upgrading To Buy
Summary
- The SPDR® S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE) experienced a significant 30% drop but is now rated a buy due to valuation and sentiment reset.
- KCE offers exposure to the capital markets segment with a modified equal-weighted approach, focusing on SMID-cap stocks, which have recently underperformed.
- Despite technical and relative momentum concerns, KCE's attractive PEG ratio and solid long-term EPS growth rate make it a compelling investment.
- Seasonal trends suggest potential volatility, but historical performance indicates a strong July, supporting the bullish outlook for the rest of the year.
