TTM Technologies: Strong Q1, Strategic Tailwinds, Undervalued Today

Grassroots Trading
1.58K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • TTM Technologies, Inc.'s Q1 earnings were strong, with revenue up 14% YoY and non-GAAP EPS at $0.50, driven by defense and AI infrastructure demand.
  • The company is well-positioned in defense, particularly with radar tech, but TTMI faces risks like underused assets and weak cash flow.
  • Global expansion efforts in Malaysia and New York show promise, but automotive segment struggles and cash flow volatility are concerns.

Flying through glow blue futuristic digital technology landscape. Glow colourful particle background.

ko_orn

Thesis

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TTMI) makes printed circuit boards and RF components, and sells them into just about every sector with a pulse: defense, data centers, automotive, and medical devices. They’ve got plants in North America and Asia, and lately, they’ve been trying to

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading
1.58K Followers
I focus on producing objective, data-driven research, mostly about small- to mid-cap companies, as these tend to be overlooked by many investors. From time to time, though, I also look at large-cap names, just to give a fuller sense of the broader equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TTMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TTMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TTMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TTMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News