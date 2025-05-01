After Q1 Earnings, I Would Rather Invest In Meta Than Alphabet
Summary
- I think Meta Platforms, Inc.’s advertising business is more innovative than Alphabet’s, leveraging diverse ad formats across evolving platforms, while Alphabet relies heavily on its Search monopoly (55% of revenue).
- META leverages AI to accelerate its business, showing 21% YoY growth, while Alphabet uses AI defensively to protect its search monopoly.
- Despite META’s 98% ad reliance versus Alphabet’s 75%, META’s lower PE/G ratio (1.71 vs. 2.18) suggests it’s undervalued, with potential 25% stock upside to match Alphabet’s valuation.
- Risks include META’s vulnerability to a U.S. recession (Q1 2025 GDP -0.3%) impacting ad spend and potential AI-driven disruptions, though I think META is better positioned to adapt than Alphabet.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.