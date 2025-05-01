Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Xerox Holdings Corporation. (NASDAQ:XRX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Beckel - VP, IR

Steve Bandrowczak - CEO

John Bruno - President and COO

Mirlanda Gecaj - Incoming CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Eric Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Operator

Welcome to the Xerox Holdings Corporation's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the meeting over to Mr. David Beckel, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.

David Beckel

Good morning, everyone. I'm David Beckel, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations at Xerox Holdings Corporation. Welcome to the Xerox Holdings Corporation first quarter 2025 earnings release conference call, hosted by Steve Bandrowczak, Chief Executive Officer. He's joined by John Bruno, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mirlanda Gecaj, Incoming Chief Financial Officer.

At the request of Xerox Holdings Corporation, today's conference call is being recorded. Other recording and/or rebroadcasting of this call are prohibited without the expressed permission of Xerox. During this call, Xerox executives will refer to slides that are available on the web at www.xerox.com/investor. And we'll make comments that contain forward-looking statements, which by their nature address matters that are in the future and uncertain. Actual future financial results may be materially different than those expressed herein.

At this time, I'd like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Bandrowczak.

Steve Bandrowczak

Good morning and thank you for joining our Q1 2025 earnings conference call. In the first quarter, balanced execution the benefits of last year's reinvention, related organizational changes and ongoing reinvention initiative resulted in an improved revenue trajectory and another quarter of double-digit declines in operating expenses excluding one-time cost and ITsavvy.