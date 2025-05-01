Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Rednor - Vice President, Investor Relations

David Gitlin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Goris - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Steve Tusa - JPMorgan

Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Deane Dray - RBC

Joseph O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Chris Snyder - Morgan Stanley

Amit Mehrotra - UBS

Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Tommy Moll - Stephens

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Carrier's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

I would like to introduce your host for today's conference, Michael Rednor, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Michael Rednor

Good morning and welcome to Carrier’s first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are David Gitlin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Goris, Chief Financial Officer.

Except where otherwise noted, the company will speak to results from continuing operations excluding restructuring costs, amortization of acquired intangibles and certain significant nonrecurring items such as acquisition and divestiture-related costs. A reconciliation these and other non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix of the webcast.

We also remind listeners that the presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Carrier's SEC filings including our Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q provide details on important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. One additional note, as you probably saw in both the press release and webcast presentation this morning, we announced our revised reportable segments and segment profitability measures, so we will be speaking to financials on this basis going forward.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to