Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 4:30 AM ET

William Chalmers - Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

Guy Stebbings - Exane BNP

Aman Rakkar - Barclays Capital

Ben Toms - RBC

Ed Firth - KBW

Jonathan Pierce - Jefferies

Amit Goel - Mediobanca

Robin Down - HSBC

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Chris Cant - Autonomous

Ben Caven-Roberts - Goldman Sachs

There will be a presentation from William Chalmers followed by a question-and-answer session.

I will now hand over to William Chalmers. Please go ahead.

William Chalmers

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining our Q1 results call. As usual, I'll run through the group's financial performance before we then open the line for Q&A. Let me start with an overview of our key messages on Slide 2. In Q1, we continued to deliver on our purpose-driven strategy. As you've heard at our full-year results presentation, strategic execution underpins our ambition to meet more customer needs and secure higher, more sustainable returns for our shareholders.

In the first quarter, the group demonstrated sustained strength in its financial performance. This included further growth in income following the upward trajectory established in the second half of last year. We've also maintained our cost discipline and asset quality remains strong. In the context of evolving global economic risks, our differentiated business model is resilient. Tariffs will have a very limited direct impact on our business, and we will of course continue to monitor the broader U.K. economic implications.