Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 8:00 January 1, 0000 8:58 AM ET

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Q1 2025 - Earnings Conference Call

May 1, 2025, 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meredith Bandy - VP, IR and Sustainability

Kent Masters - Chairman and CEO

Neal Sheorey - EVP and CFO

Eric Norris - EVP and CCO

Conference Call Participants

Rock Hoffman - Bank of America

John Roberts - Mizuho Securities

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc

Chris Perrella - UBS

Joel Jackson - BMO

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

Arun Viswanathan - RBC

Pete Osterland - Truist

Andres Castanos - Berenberg

Operator

Hello, and welcome to Albemarle Corporation's Q1 2025 Earnings Call. I will now hand it over to Meredith Bandy, Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability.

Meredith Bandy

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Albemarle's First Quarter 2025 Earnings conference call. Our earnings were released after market closed yesterday, and you'll find the press release and earnings presentation posted to our website under the Investors section at albemarle.com. Joining me on the call today are Kent Masters, Chief Executive and Neal Sheorey, Chief Financial Officer Netha Johnson, Chief Operations Officer and Eric Norris, Chief Commercial Officer are also available for Q&A.

As a reminder, some of the statements made during this call, including our outlook, guidance, expected company performance and strategic initiatives may constitute forward-looking statements. Please note the cautionary language about forward-looking statements contained in our press release and earnings presentation that also applies to our call. Please also note that some of our comments today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations can be found in the earnings materials. And now, I'll turn the call over to Kent.

Kent Masters

Thank you, Meredith. For the first quarter, we reported net sales of $1.1 billion including increased specialties volumes and