Improved market breadth was a key component of our positioning outlook for 2025. Just seven names accounted for 58% and 54% of the market’s 2023 and 2024 return, respectively, while these same names drove most of the of the S&P 500s
A Portfolio Perspective On Equity Income Investing
Summary
- Improving market breadth is potentially beneficial for high yielding market areas. Equity income solutions can provide dual benefits of income generation and potential capital appreciation.
- Stagflation risks have increased, highlighting the importance of careful portfolio positioning. There’s a wide range of equity income solutions that investors can use to create balanced portfolios that are suitable for multiple market environments.
- Equity income can be combined with fixed income to create a diversified yield focused strategy that can also benefit from capital appreciation without adding undue risk.
