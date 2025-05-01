KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Craig Larson - Partner and Head of Investor Relations
Scott Nuttall - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Robert Lewin - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs
Benjamin Budish - Barclays Capital
Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI
Steve Chubak - Wolfe Research
Mike Brown - Wells Fargo
Dan Fannon - Jefferies
Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research
Arnaud Giblat - BNP Paribas
Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank
Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley
Kyle Voigt - KBW
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to KKR's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in the listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, the conference will be open for questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I will now hand the call over to Craig Larson, Partner and Head of Investor Relations for KKR. Craig, please go ahead.
Craig Larson
Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings call. This morning, as usual, I'm joined by Rob Lewin, our Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Nuttall, our Co-Chief Executive Officer.
We would like to remind everyone that we'll refer to non-GAAP measures on the call, which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our press release, which is available on the Investor Center section at kkr.com. And as a reminder, we report our segment numbers on an adjusted share basis.
This call will contain forward-looking statements, which do not guarantee future events or performance. Please refer to our earnings release and our SEC filings for cautionary factors about these statements. I'm going to begin this morning by reviewing our results for the quarter before Rob
