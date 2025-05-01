Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Power - Head, Investor Relations

Chris Viehbacher - President & Chief Executive Officer

Priya Singhal - Head, Development

Robin Kramer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Tim Anderson - Bank of America

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Mike DiFiore - Evercore ISI

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Geoff Meacham - Citibank

Operator

Good morning. My name is Melinda, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Biogen First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Business Update. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference is being recorded. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tim Power, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Power, you may begin your conference.

Tim Power

Thanks, Melinda. Good morning, and welcome to Biogen's first quarter 2025 earnings call.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. We provide a comprehensive list of risk factors in our SEC filings, which I encourage you to review.

Our earnings release and other documents related to our results as well as reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP results discussed on this call can be found in the Investors section of biogen.com. We've also posted the slides to our website that we'll be using during the call.

On today's call, I'll be joined by our President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Viehbacher; Dr. Priya Singhal, our Head of Development; and Robin