Belden Inc. (BDC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Aaron Reddington - VP, IR

Ashish Chand - President and CEO

Jeremy Parks - SVP and CFO

William Stein - Truist Securities

David Williams - Benchmark

Aman Gupta - Goldman Sachs

Rob Jamieson - Vertical Research Partners

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to this morning's Belden Reports First Quarter 2025 Results.

Aaron Reddington

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for Belden's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. With me today are Belden's President and CEO, Ashish Chand; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Jeremy Parks. Ashish will provide a strategic overview of our business and then Jeremy will provide a detailed review of our financial and operating results, followed by Q&A.