Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa Calandruccio - IR

Rob Lynch - CEO

Katie Fogertey - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Christine Cho - Goldman Sachs

Michael Tamas - Oppenheimer and Company

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Zach Ogden - TD Cowen

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities

Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research

Peter Saleh - BTIG

Drew North - Baird

Jeff Farmer - Gordon Haskett

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

Daniel Guglielmo - Capital One Securities

Rahul Krotthapalli - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Shake Shack's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Melissa Calandruccio from Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Melissa Calandruccio

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Joining me for Shake Shack's conference call is our CEO, Rob Lynch; and CFO, Katie Fogertey.

During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are available in our earnings release and the financial details section of our shareholder letter.

Some of today's statements may be forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties including those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2025. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements if our views