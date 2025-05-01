The Hershey Company (HSY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anoori Naughton - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Michele Buck - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Voskuil - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan

Andrew Lazar - Barclays

Max Gumport - BNP Paribas

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Robert Moskow - TD Cowen

Jim Salera - Stephens

Peter Galbo - Bank of America

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Megan Klapp - Morgan Stanley

Thomas Palmer - Citi

Leah Jordan - Goldman Sachs

Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Scott Marks - Jefferies

Bingqing Zhu - Redburn Atlantic

Operator

Greetings and welcome to The Hershey Company First Quarter 2025 Question & Answer Session. [Operator Instructions] At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Anoori Naughton, Senior Director of Investor Relations for The Hershey Company. Thank you. You may begin.

Anoori Naughton

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for The Hershey Company's first quarter 2025 earnings Q&A session. I hope everyone has had the chance to read our press release and listen to our pre-recorded management remarks, both of which are available on our website. In addition, we have posted a transcript of the pre-recorded remark.

At the conclusion of today's live Q&A session, we will also post a transcript and audio replay of this call. Please note that during today's Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements, including expectations and assumptions regarding the company's future operations and financial performance, actual results could differ materially from those projected.