Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Cory Kos - VP, IR
Tim Gitzel - President, CEO
Grant Isaac - EVP, CFO
Heidi Shockey - SVP, Deputy CFO
Conference Call Participants
Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank
Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital
Alexander Pearce - BMO Capital Markets
Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities
Bob Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co
Gordon Johnson - GLJ Research
Craig Hutchison - TD Cowen
Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets
Operator
This is the conference operator. Welcome to The Cameco Corporation First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Cory Kos, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Cory Kos
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cameco's first quarter conference call. I would like to acknowledge that we are speaking from our corporate office which is on Treaty 6 Territory, the traditional territory of the Cree People and the homeland of the Metis.
With us today are Tim Gitzel, President and CEO; Grant Isaac, Executive VP and CFO; Heidi Shockey, Senior VP and Deputy CFO; and Rachelle Girard, Senior VP and Chief Corporate Officer.
I will hand it over to Tim momentarily to briefly discuss the continued positive momentum across the nuclear energy market and our strong Q1 performance alongside a solid financial position. After, we will open it up to your questions.
Today's call will be approximately one hour concluding at 9:00am Eastern Time. As always, our goal is to be open and transparent with our communication. However, we do want to respect everyone's time and conclude the call on time.
