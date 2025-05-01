Among the all-in-one equity ETFs in Canada, namely the "EQTs" of XEQT:CA, VEQT:CA, ZEQT:CA, and FEQT:CA, the Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF (NEOE:FEQT:CA) has stood out with total return performances exceeding the other three competitor funds by as much as
FEQT:CA: Outperforming Its Peers But Bitcoin Allocation Is Not Preferred
Summary
- FEQT:CA has outperformed other all-in-one equity ETFs in Canada by up to 17% since inception, partly due to a unique 3% Bitcoin allocation.
- Despite FEQT:CA's strong equity performance, Bitcoin's volatility, and non-equity nature make it unsuitable for an all-equity ETF, warranting a Hold rating.
- Investing in a competitor ETF combined with a separate Bitcoin allocation allows for better flexibility and alignment with differing investment theses.
- FEQT:CA offers global market exposure with significant weightings in U.S., Canadian, and international equities, but higher management expenses and Bitcoin inclusion are concerns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.