DVS A/S: Danish Logistics With Upside At The Right Price

Wolf Report
Investing Group
(15min)

Summary

  • DSV A/S, a leading global freight forwarder, is attractive due to its strong fundamentals, A-rating in credit, and potential for significant earnings growth.
  • Despite a low 0.55% yield, DSV's strategic M&A activities, including the upcoming Schenker merger, enhance its market position and growth prospects.
  • The logistics sector's volatility and recent tariff impacts present risks, but DSV's scale and adaptability offer resilience and potential upside.
  • With a conservative price target of 1,300 DKK, DSV is a "HOLD" for medium-to-long-term investors seeking capital appreciation due to the recent upside.

Trailers parked at a port waiting to be shipped abroad with a ferry.

HenrikNorway

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, I'll establish my thesis on a near-50-year-old logistics company. The company is a full-service provider in terms of logistics, meaning it offers road, air, sea, and train transport. Founded in the 1970s by a collection of independent haulers in various segments, this

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report
34.15K Followers

Wolf Report is a senior analyst and private portfolio manager with over 10 years of generating value ideas in European and North American markets.

He is a contributing author and analyst for the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital and Wide Moat Research LLC where in addition to the U.S. market, he covers the markets of Scandinavia, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe in search of reasonably valued stock ideas.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPS, KHNGY, DSDVY, DHLGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DSDVY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DSDVY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DSDVF
--
DSDVY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News