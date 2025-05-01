Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kip Rupp - VP, IR

Duke Austin - President and CEO

Jayshree Desai - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets

Andy Kaplowitz - Citi Research

Joe Osha - Guggenheim Partners

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital

Jamie Cook - Truist Securities

Ati Modak - Goldman Sachs

Steven Fisher - UBS

Steve Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Mike Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Justin Hauke - Robert W. Baird

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis

Sangita Jain - KeyBanc

Drew Chamberlain - JPMorgan

Brian Brophy - Stifel Nicolaus

Laura Maher - B. Riley

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Quanta Services First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks, and we ask that you please hold all questions until that time. I will then provide instructions for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I will now turn the call over to Kip Rupp, Vice President, Investor Relations for introductory remarks.

Kip Rupp

Thank you and welcome, everyone, to the Quanta Services first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2025 results, which can be found in the Investor Relations' section of our website at quantaservices.com. This morning, we also posted our first quarter 2025 operational and financial commentary and our 2025 outlook expectation summary on Quanta's Investor Relations' website.

While management will make brief introductory remarks during this morning's call, the operational and financial commentary is intended to largely replace management's prepared remarks, allowing additional time for questions from the institutional investment community.

Please