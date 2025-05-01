PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Colin Murray - Investor Relations
Matthew Lucey - President and Chief Executive Officer
Michael Bukowski - Senior Vice President, Head of Refining
Karen Davis - Chief Financial Officer
Thomas O'Connor - Senior Vice President, Commodity Risk and Strategy
Conference Call Participants
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Manav Gupta - UBS
John Avedon - Wolfe Research
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank
Matthew Blair - TPH
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler
Conor Fitzpatrick - Bank of America
Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen
Operator
Please note that this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Colin Murray of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Colin Murray
Thank you, John. Good morning and welcome to today's call. With me today are Matt Lucey, our President and CEO; Mike Bukowski our Senior Vice President and Head of Refining, Karen Davis, our CFO and several other members of our management team. Copies of today’s earnings release and our 10-Q filing, including supplemental information, are available on our website.
Before getting started, I'd like to direct your attention to the Safe Harbor statement contained in today's press release. Statements that express the company's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions under federal securities laws.
Consistent with our prior periods, we will discuss our results, excluding special items, which are described in today's press release. Also included
