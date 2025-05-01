Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Kevin Milota - Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance
Jonathan Stanner - President and Chief Executive Officer
William Conkling - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Josh Friedland - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank
Michael Bellisario - Baird
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kevin Milota. Please go ahead.
Kevin Milota
Thank you, operator, and good morning. I'm joined by Summit Hotel Properties' President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Stanner; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Trey Conkling.
Please note that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown as described in our SEC filings.
Forward-looking statements that we make today are effective only as of today, May 1st, 2025, and we undertake no duty to update them later. You can find copies of our SEC filings and earnings release, which contain reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures referenced on this call on our website at www.shpreit.com.
Please welcome Summit Hotel Properties' President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Stanner.
Jonathan Stanner
Thanks, Kevin, and thank you all for joining us today for our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. We are pleased with our first quarter results, which were in line with expectations despite the more challenging operating backdrop we
- Read more current INN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts