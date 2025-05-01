Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Snyder - Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Paul Reitz - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Martin - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Shlisky - D.A. Davidson

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti

Derek Soderberg - Cantor Fitzgerald

Tom Kerr - Zacks Small Capital Research

Operator

Good morning, all, and thank you for joining us for the Titan International Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call on Webcast. At this time, all participants have been placed on listen-only mode, and we will open the floor for questions and comments after the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Alan Snyder, Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations at Titan. Mr. Snyder, the floor is yours.

Alan Snyder

Thank you, and good morning. I'd like to welcome everyone to Titan's first quarter 2025 earnings call. On the call with me today are Paul Reitz, Titan's President and CEO; and David Martin, Titan's Senior Vice President and CFO.

I will begin with a reminder that the results we are about to review were presented in the earnings release issued yesterday, along with our Form 10-Q, which was also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday. As a reminder, during this call, we will be discussing certain forward-looking information, including the company's plans and projections for the future that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Additional information concerning factors that either individually or in the aggregate could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found within the Safe Harbor Statement included in the earnings release attached to the company's Form 8-K filed earlier, as well