Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cami VanHorn - Head, Investor Relations

Joshua Easterly - Chief Executive Officer

Bo Stanley - President

Ian Simmonds - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Finn O'Shea - Wells Fargo

Brian McKenna - Citizens

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Sean Paul Adams - Value Securities

Maxwell Fritscher - Truist

Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Paul Johnson - KBW

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After this speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Cami VanHorn, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cami VanHorn

Thank you. Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Sixth Street Specialty Lending filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Yesterday, after the market closed, we issued our earnings press release for the first quarter at March 31, 2025, and posted a presentation to the Investor Resources section of our website, www.sixthstreetspecialtylending.com. The presentation should be