Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Clare Trachtman - Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer
Brent Shafer - Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Heather Knight - Chief Operating Officer
Joel Grade - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Joanne Wuensch - Citi
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Travis Steed - BofA Securities
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
Larry Biegelsen - Wells
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Danielle Antalffy - UBS
Clare Trachtman
Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Brent Shafer, Baxter's Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Joel Grade, Baxter's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Heather Knight, Baxter's Chief Operating Officer.
On the call this morning, we will be discussing Baxter's first quarter 2025 results, along with our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2025.
With that, let me start our prepared remarks by reminding everyone that this presentation, including comments regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2025, the anticipated impact of our strategic actions, the potential impact of various regulatory and operational matters and the global macroeconomic environment, including new and proposed tariffs on our results of operations contain forward-looking statements
