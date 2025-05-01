Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
153.24K Followers

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Clare Trachtman - Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer
Brent Shafer - Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Heather Knight - Chief Operating Officer
Joel Grade - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joanne Wuensch - Citi
David Roman - Goldman Sachs
Travis Steed - BofA Securities
Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI
Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
Larry Biegelsen - Wells
Pito Chickering - Deutsche Bank
Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Baxter International's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter's permission. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Clare Trachtman, Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer at Baxter International. Ms. Trachtman, you may begin.

Clare Trachtman

Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Brent Shafer, Baxter's Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Joel Grade, Baxter's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Heather Knight, Baxter's Chief Operating Officer.

On the call this morning, we will be discussing Baxter's first quarter 2025 results, along with our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2025.

With that, let me start our prepared remarks by reminding everyone that this presentation, including comments regarding our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year 2025, the anticipated impact of our strategic actions, the potential impact of various regulatory and operational matters and the global macroeconomic environment, including new and proposed tariffs on our results of operations contain forward-looking statements

Recommended For You

About BAX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAX

Trending Analysis

Trending News