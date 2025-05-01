I assigned a Strong Buy rating to Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in January 2025, highlighting its commercial cloud booking growth. Microsoft just posted another strong quarter result and maintained its full-year CAPEX guidance. I think it
Microsoft Q3: A Big Relief On CAPEX Cut Concerns
Summary
- I reiterate my Strong Buy rating for Microsoft Corporation with a fair value of $513 per share, driven by robust commercial cloud booking growth and consistent double-digit revenue growth.
- Microsoft's decision to maintain its CAPEX budgets for FY25 and FY26, despite AI bubble concerns, underscores strong market demand for AI and cloud computing.
- I forecast MSFT will deliver 14% organic revenue growth from FY26 onwards, with significant contributions from Microsoft 365 Commercial Cloud and strategic M&A activities.
- Key risks include LinkedIn's growth challenges due to a weak hiring market and potentially reduced enterprise IT spending amid economic uncertainties.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.