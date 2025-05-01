Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Thomson Reuters Corporation (NASDAQ:TRI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Bisbee - Head-Investor Relations

Steve Hasker - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Eastwood - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fletcher - CIBC

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

Vince Valentini - TD Cowen

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

Jason Haas - Wells Fargo

Doug Arthur - Huber Research

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Joshua Dennerlein - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Thomson Reuters First Quarter Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Gary Bisbee, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gary Bisbee

Thank you, Ruth. Good morning and thank you all for joining us today for our first quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm joined by our CEO, Steve Hasker; and our CFO, Mike Eastwood, each of whom will discuss our results, take your questions following their remarks. To enable us to get to as many questions as possible, we would appreciate it if you'd limit yourself to one question and one follow-up each when we open the phone lines.

Throughout today's presentation, when we compare performance period-on-period, we discuss revenue growth before currency, as well as on an organic basis. We believe this provides the best basis to measure the underlying performance of our business. Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements and non-IFRS and other supplementary financial measures, which are discussed on this special note slide. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in reports and filings that we provide to regulatory agencies. You may access these documents on our website or by contacting our Investor Relations department.