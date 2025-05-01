Service Corporation International (SCI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Trey Bocage - Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance
Thomas Ryan - Chairman and CEO
Eric Tanzberger - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America
Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer
A.J. Rice - UBS
Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities
Parker Snure - Raymond James
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the SCI First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would like to turn the conference over to SCI Management. Thank you, and over to you.
Trey Bocage
Good morning, everyone. This is Trey Bocage, Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Welcome to our first quarter earnings call of 2025. We will have some prepared remarks about the quarter from Tom and Eric in just a minute.
But before that, let me quickly go over the Safe Harbor language. Any comments made by our management team that state our plans, beliefs, expectations, or projections for the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors identified in our earnings release and in our filings with the SEC that are available on our website.
Today, we might also make certain non-GAAP financial disclosures. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in the tables at the end of our earnings release and on our website.
With that out of the way, I will now turn it over to Tom
- Read more current SCI analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts