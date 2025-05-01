Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Allison - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Roland Burns - President and Chief Financial Officer

Dan Harrison - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Whitfield - Texas Capital

Kalei Akamine - Bank of America

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Jacob Roberts - TPH & Company

Carlos Escalante - Wolfe Research

Phillips Johnston - Capital One

Greta Drefke - Goldman Sachs

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Good day. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2025 Comstock Resources Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jay Allison, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jay Allison

All right. Thank you for the introduction. Welcome to the Comstock Resources Q1 2025 financial and operating results conference call. You can view a slide presentation during or after this call by going to our website at www.comstockresources.com and downloading the quarterly results presentations. There you'll find a presentation entitled, quote, First Quarter 2025 Results.

I am Jay Allison, Chief Executive Officer of Comstock, and with me is Roland Burns, our President and Chief Financial Officer; Dan Harrison, our Chief Operating Officer, and Ron Mills, our VP of Finance and Investment Relations.

Please refer to Slide 2 in our presentation and note that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements within the meanings of securities laws. While we believe the expectations of such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

On