Materion Corporation (MTRN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Kelleher - Director, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A

Jugal Vijayvargiya - President and Chief Executive Officer

Shelly Chadwick - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Justin Ages - CJS Securities

David Silver - CL King

Dave Storms - Stonegate Securities

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Materion First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Kyle Kelleher, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A. You may begin.

Kyle Kelleher

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. This is Kyle Kelleher, Director, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A. Before we begin our remarks this morning, I would like to point out that we have posted materials on the company's website that we will reference as part of today's review of the quarterly results. You can also access the materials from the download feature on the earnings call webcast link.

With me today is Jugal Vijayvargia, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our format for today's conference call is as follows. Jugal will provide opening comments on the quarter. Following Jugal, Shelly will review the detailed financial results for the quarter in addition to discussing expectations for the remainder of 2025. We will then open up the call for questions.

Let me remind investors that any forward-looking statements made in the presentation, including those in the outlook section and during the question-and-answer portion are based