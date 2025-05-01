Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Brendan Krueger - Vice President, Finance
Paul Rady - President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Dave Cannelongo - Senior Vice President, Liquids Marketing and Transportation
Justin Fowler - Senior Vice President, Natural Gas Marketing
Michael Kennedy - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan
John Freeman - Raymond James
John Abbott - Wolfe Research
Kevin McCarthy - Pickering Energy Partners
Leo Mariani - ROTH Capital Partners
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Paul Diamond - Citi
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Betty Jiang - Barclays
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Antero Resources First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brendan Krueger, Vice President of Finance. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
Brendan Krueger
Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us for Antero's first quarter 2025 investor conference call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights, and then we'll open it up for Q&A. I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at www.anteroresources.com, where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.
Today's call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.
Joining me on the call today are Paul Rady, Chairman, CEO and President; Michael Kennedy, CFO; Dave Cannelongo, Senior Vice President of Liquids Marketing and Transportation, and Justin Fowler, Senior Vice President of Natural Gas Marketing.
I will now turn the call over to Paul.
Paul Rady
Thanks, Brendan, and good morning, everyone.
- Read more current AR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts