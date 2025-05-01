IDE: A Very Attractive Way To Get An 11.3% Yield Today (Rating Upgrade)

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
  • The Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund offers a high yield of 11.30%, outperforming the global infrastructure index, despite a 30.58% share price decline over ten years.
  • The IDE closed-end fund's stability in net asset value and diversified global holdings make it a strong option for recession-resistant income, especially compared to higher-yielding but volatile peers.
  • The fund is positioned to take advantage of the recent surge in military spending around the globe.
  • Recent market trends and recession fears have not adversely impacted the fund, which benefits from its utility and international asset exposure.
  • Trading at a 7.38% discount to net asset value, the fund is attractively priced compared to its peers, making it a worthy investment.
The Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) is a closed-end fund or CEF that investors can purchase in order to obtain exposure to the high-yielding and recession-resistant infrastructure structure, along with a very high

Power Hedge
15.6K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IDE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends at 3 p.m. EST on May 1, 2025. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

