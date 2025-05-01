Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Kobell - EVP, Capital Management & IR

Richard Thornberry - CEO & Director

Sumita Pandit - President & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Terry Ma - Barclays

Bose George - KBW

Doug Harter - UBS

Mihir Bhatia - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Radian Group Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dan Kobell, Head of Investor Relations and Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Dan Kobell

Thank you, and welcome to Radian's First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Our press release, which contains Radian's financial results for the quarter, was issued yesterday evening and is posted to the Investors section of our website at radian.com. This press release includes certain non-GAAP measures that may be discussed during today's call including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity. A complete description of all of our non-GAAP measures may be found in press release Exhibit F and reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures may be found in press release Exhibit G. These exhibits are on the Investors section of our website.

Today, you will hear from Rick Thornberry, Radian's Chief Executive Officer; and Sumita Pandit, President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments made during this call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please review the