Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 1, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sebastian Valencia - Head, Investor Relations

Leandro Garcia - Chief Executive Officer

Renzo Macher - Vice President, Projects

Juan Carlos Ortiz - Vice President, Operations

Daniel Dominguez - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank

Alex Hacking - Citi

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Compania de Minas Buenaventura First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And please note that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Sebastian Valencia, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Valencia, you may begin.

Sebastian Valencia

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2025 results. Today's discussion will be led by Mr. Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer. Also joining our call today and available for your questions are Mr. Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, Vice President of Operations; Mr. Aldo Massa, Vice President of Business Development and Commercial; Mr. Alejandro Hermoza, Vice President of Sustainability; Mr. Renzo Macher, Vice President of Projects; Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, Vice President of Geology and Exploration; and Mr. Roque Benavides, Chairman; and Mr. Raul Benavides, Director.

Before I hand the call over, let me first touch on a few items. On Buenaventura's website, you will find our press release that was posted yesterday after market close. Please note that today's remarks include forward-looking statements and that are based on management's current views and assumptions. While management believes that these assumptions, expectations and projections are reasonable in view of the currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. I encourage you to read the full disclosure concerning forward-looking