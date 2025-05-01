Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jaime Marcus - SVP, IR
James Risoleo - President, CEO & Director
Sourav Ghosh - EVP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Aryeh Klein - BMO
Duane Pfennigwerth - Evercore ISI
Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank
David Katz - Jefferies
Shaun Kelley - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Michael Bellisario - Baird
Chris Darling - Green Street
Jay Kornreich - Wedbush Securities
Jack Armstrong - Wells Fargo
Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point
Smedes Rose - Citigroup
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Host Hotels & Resorts First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Jaime Marcus, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jaime Marcus
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, please note that many of the comments made today are considered to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. As described in our filings with the SEC, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause future results to differ from those expressed, and we are not obligated to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements. In addition, on today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, such as FFO, adjusted EBITDAre and comparable hotel level results. You can find this information together with reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP information in yesterday's earnings press release, in our 8-K filed with the SEC and in the supplemental financial information on our website at hosthotels.com.
With me on today's call are Jim Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Sourav Ghosh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
With that, I would like to turn the
