UDR, Inc. (UDR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Trent Trujillo – Vice President of Investor Relations

Tom Toomey – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Lacy – Chief Operating Officer

Joe Fisher – President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Andrew Cantor – Senior Vice President, Investments

Conference Call Participants

Nick Joseph – Citibank

Ami Probandt – UBS

Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets

Cooper Clark – Wells Fargo

Jana Galan – Bank of America

John Kim – BMO Capital Markets

Rich Anderson – Wedbush Securities

Haendel St. Juste – Mizuho

Alexander Goldfarb – Piper Sandler

Adam Kramer – Morgan Stanley

Julien Blouin – Goldman Sachs

Ann Chan – Green Street

Alex Kim – Zelman & Associates

this conference call is being recorded.

Trent Trujillo

