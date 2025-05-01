Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Cooper - IR

Andrew Murstein - President and COO

Anthony Cutrone - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Medallion Financial Corp. First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event, is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ken Cooper with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ken Cooper

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Medallion Financial Corp's first quarter earnings call.

Joining me today are Andrew Murstein, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Anthony Cutrone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to and within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties and that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Those risks and uncertainties are described in our earnings press release issued yesterday and in our filings with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made today are as of the date of this call, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. In addition to our earnings press release, you can find our first quarter supplement presentation on our website by visiting medallion.com by clicking Investor Relations. The presentation is near the top of the page.

With that, I'll turn it over to Andrew.

Andrew Murstein

Thank you, Ken, and good morning, everyone. We had a very strong start