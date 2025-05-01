Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Tom Fitter – Investor Relations
Chris Stavros – President and Chief Executive Officer
Brian Corales – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Carlos Escalante – Wolfe Research
Zach Parham – J.P. Morgan
Oliver Huang – TPH
Tim Moore – Clear Street
Noah Hungness – Bank of America
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Megan, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants will be placed in a listen-only mode as our call is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Magnolia's management for their prepared remarks, which will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session.
Tom Fitter
Thank you, Megan, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Magnolia Oil & Gas' first quarter earnings conference call. Participating on the call today are Chris Stavros, Magnolia's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Corales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.
Additional information on risk factors that could cause results to differ is available in the company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. A full safe harbor can be found on Slide 2 of the conference call slide presentation with supplemental data on our website. You can download Magnolia's first quarter 2025 earnings press release as well as the conference call slides from the Investors section
- Read more current MGY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts